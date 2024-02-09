Independent Candidate Misbah Wajid Wins PP-172 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Misbah Wajid won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-172, Lahore -XXVIII by securing 313,78 votes.
According to unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP, the runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan who bagged 28,647 votes.
Overall voters' turnout remained 41.30 percent.
