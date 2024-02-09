Independent Candidate Sultan-e-Rum Wins PK-09 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 07:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Sultan-e-Rum has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-09 Swat-VII by securing 28,525 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was PTIP candidate Mohib Ullah Khan who bagged 6,913 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 31.67 per cent.
