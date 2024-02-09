Independent Candidate wins PK-47 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Arshad Ayub Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-47 Harripur- II by securing 73,038 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent Candidate Raja Faisal Zaman who bagged 34,620 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 52.3 per cent.