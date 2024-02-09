Independent candidates rule political arena of Faisalabad during general election

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The independent candidates ruled the political arena of Faisalabad during general election 2024

by securing 8 out of 10 national assembly and 17 out of 21 Punjab assembly seats

in the district.

Many heavy weight political figures, including Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Hajji Akram Ansar, Rana Farooq

Saeed and Humayun Akhtar faced defeat in tough contest.

According to unofficial results announced by retuning officers, PML-N’s candidate Muhammad Shehbaz Babar grabbed NA seat from Faisalabad while result of one national assembly seat NA-102 is being awaited.

PML-N candidate Chaudahry Abid Sher Ali and an independent candidate Changaiz Khan were in tough

contest in this constituency. However, the remaining 8 seats were captured by the independent

candidates in this district.

Similarly, only 4 PML-N candidates won provincial assembly seats while remaining 17 seats of provincial Constituencies were grasped by independent candidates in Faisalabad.

According to the unofficial results, independent candidate Ali Afzal Sahi won the election from NA-95 (Faisalabad-I) by securing 144,761 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Azad Ali Tabassum bagged 93,938 votes. The overall turnout remained 55.41 % in this constituency.

In NA-96 (Faisalabad-II), an independent candidate Rae Haidar Ali Khan won the election by securing 134,485 votes while his runner up PML-N candidate Nawab Sher got 92,504 votes and overall turnout in this constancy remained 49.88 %.

Another independent candidate Muhammad Saad Ullah won the election from NA-97 (Faisalabad-III) by securing 72,614 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Ali Gohar Khan bagged 70,311 votes. The overall turnout remained 51.17 % in this constancy.

Only in NA-98 (Faisalabad-IV), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawas (PML-N) candidate Chaudhary Muhammad Shehbaz Babar won the election with 119,443 votes while his runner up Mumtaz Ahmad who was an independent candidate could bag 105,434 votes and the overall turnout in this constancy remained 50.79 %.

In NA-99 (Faisalabad-V), an independent candidate Umar Farooq won the election by securing 120,430 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Muhammad Qasim Farooq bagged 79,971 votes. The overall turnout remained 52.55 % in this constancy.

Another independent candidate Nisar Ahmad won the election from NA-100 (Faisalabad-VI) by securing 131,996 votes while his runner up PMLN candidate Rana Sana Ullah Khan could bag 112,403 votes and the overall turnout in this constituency remained 51.19 %.

In NA-101 (Faisalabad-VII), an independent candidate Rana Atif won the election with 134,840 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Irfan Ahmad bagged 89,571 votes. The overall turnout remained 49.68 % in this constituency.

An independent candidate Muhammad Ali Sarfraz also won the election from NA-103 (Faisalabad-IX) by securing 147,734 votes while his runner up PMLN candidate Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansar bagged 86,662 votes and the overall turnout in this constituency remained 48.25 %.

In NA-104 (Faisalabad-X), another independent candidate Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza won the general election with 128,687 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Daniyal Ahmad bagged 92,594 votes. The overall turnout remained 49.58 % in this constituency.

Similarly, in PP-98 (Faisalabad-I), an independent candidate Junaid Afzal Sahi won the Punjab Assembly election from by securing 73,536 votes while his runner up IPP candidate Muhammad Ajmal bagged 47,828 votes and the overall turnout in this constituency remained 57.11 %.

Another independent candidate Ahmad Mujtaba Chaudhary won the election from PP-99 (Faisalabad-II) by securing 55,991 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Muhammad Shoaib Idrees bagged 42,765 votes. The overall turnout remained 52.92 % in this constituency.

An independent candidate Umair Wasi Chaudhary won the election from PP-100 (Faisalabad-III) with 48,298 votes while his runner up PMLN candidate Khan Bahadur could grab 44,433 votes and the overall turnout in this constituency remained 50.91 %.

In PP-101 (Faisalabad-IV), an independent candidate Muhammad Akram Chaudhary also won the election from by getting 73,097 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhary bagged 49,850 votes.

The overall turnout remained 48.89 % in this constituency.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawas (PML-N) candidate Jaffar Ali Hocha won the election from PP-102 (Faisalabad-V) by securing 30,558 votes while his runner up an independent candidate Shaheer Dawood Butt bagged 29,994 votes and the overall turnout in this constituency remained 50.95 %.

An independent candidate Noor Shahid Noor won the election from PP-103 (Faisalabad-VI) by securing 35,431 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Muhammad Safdar Shakir bagged 26,894 votes. The overall turnout remained 51.3 % in this constituency.

PMLN candidate Arif Mehmood Gill won the election from PP-104 (Faisalabad-VII) by securing 53,866 votes while his runner up an independent candidate Muhammad Farooq Arshad bagged 46,514 votes and the overall turnout in this constituency remained 50.55 %.

Another PMLN candidate Rao Kashif Raheem Khan won the election from PP-105 (Faisalabad-VIII) with 58,077 votes whereas his runner up an independent candidate Adil Parvaiz got 56,169 votes. The overall turnout remained 50.99 % in this constituency.

An independent candidate Ahsan Raza won the election from PP-106 (Faisalabad-IX) by securing 51,892 votes while his runner up IPP candidate Ali Akhtar bagged 25,625 votes and the overall turnout in this constituency remained 52.59 %.

Another independent candidate Javaid Niaz Manj won the election from PP-107 (Faisalabad-X) with 27,609 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Khalid Pervaiz got 26,354 votes. The overall turnout remained 52.85 % in this constituency.

An independent candidate Aftab Ahmad Khan won the election from PP-108 (Faisalabad-XI) by securing 60,677 votes while his runner up PMLN candidate Muhammad Ajmal bagged 56,843 votes and the overall turnout in this constituency remained 55.05 %.

The PMLN candidate Chaudhary Zafar Iqbal Nagra won the election from PP-109 (Faisalabad-XII) by securing 54,581 votes whereas his runner up an independent candidate Hafiz Ata Ullah bagged 54,228 votes. The overall turnout remained 55.56 % in this constituency.

An independent candidate Hasan Zaka won the election from PP-110 (Faisalabad-XIII) by securing 46,819 votes while his runner up PMLN candidate Hamid Rasheed bagged 32,028 votes and the overall turnout in this constituency remained 51.97 %.

Another independent candidate Basharat Ali won the election from PP-111 (Faisalabad-XIV) with 45,575 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Faqeer Hussain got 36,349 votes. The overall turnout remained 49.62 % in this constituency.

In PP-112 (Faisalabad-XV), an independent candidate Asad Mehmood won the election by securing 75,538 votes while his runner up PMLN candidate Israr Ahmad Khan bagged 47,857 votes and the overall turnout in this constituency remained 47.89 %.

An independent candidate Nadeem Sadiq Dogar won the election from PP-113 (Faisalabad-XVI) by securing 47,931 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Ali Abbas Khan bagged 33,669 votes. The overall turnout remained 45.33 % in this constituency.

In PP-114 (Faisalabad-XVII), an independent candidate Muhammad Latif Nazar won the election with 58,542 votes while his runner up PMLN candidate Muhammad Yousuf bagged 38,800 votes and the overall turnout in this constituency remained 47.9 %.

An independent candidate Shahid Javaid won the election from PP-115 (Faisalabad-XVIII) by securing 53,244 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Muhammad Tahir Parvaiz bagged 39,365 votes. The overall turnout remained 48.53 % in this constituency.

Another independent candidate Muhammad Ismail won the election from PP-116, (Faisalabad-XIX) with 27052 votes while his runner up Ahmad Sheharyar of PMLN bagged 21048 votes and the overall voters’ turnout in this constituency remained 20.36 %.

In PP-117 (Faisalabad-XX), an independent candidate Abdur Razzaq Khan won the election by securing 54,170 votes whereas his runner up PMLN candidate Muhammad Rizwan Butt got 40,070 votes. The overall turnout remained 47.61 % in this constituency.

Another independent candidate Khiyal Ahmad won the election from PP-118 (Faisalabad-XXI) by securing 79,303 votes while his runner up PMLN candidate Muhammad Razzaq Malik could bag 40,135 votes and the overall turnout in this constituency remained 49.71 percent.