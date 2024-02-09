Independent Shafi Ullah wins PK-16 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Shafi Ullah has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-16, Lower Dir-III by securing 31,208 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamat e Islami Pakistan (JIP) candidate Shad Nawaz Khan who bagged 11,525 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 44.52 per cent.