- Home
- Pakistan
- India frustrated over Pakistan’s demand for international probe into Pahalgam incident: Abdul Khab ..
India Frustrated Over Pakistan’s Demand For International Probe Into Pahalgam Incident: Abdul Khabir Azad
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 08:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan and Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque Lahore, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that India's frustration over Pakistan's demand for an international investigation into the Pahalgam incident reflects its guilt and insecurity.
Addressing a gathering of religious scholars, peace committee members, civil society representatives, and district officials at the DC Office Committee Room during his visit to Khanewal, Maulana Azad stated that the Pahalgam attack was a fabricated drama orchestrated by the Modi regime to divert global attention.
He warned that if India imposed any aggression, the Pakistani nation would respond with full force under the leadership of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir. “The ideology of Pakistan and its protection are the guarantee of our survival. The entire nation stands united for national defense, stability, and peace,” he emphasized.
Maulana Azad praised the government’s stance on national security and lauded the unity shown by the people of Pakistan in supporting their armed forces and state institutions.
“Religious scholars continue to play a key role in promoting national unity, peace, and religious harmony. The 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' initiative is a strong tool against terrorism and extremism,” he said.
He stated that Pakistan, its people, and the Muslim Ummah firmly stand with the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Gaza. “We will not let Modi’s nefarious agenda succeed in our country,” he added.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman, who chaired the session, said Pakistan is facing serious internal and external threats and called for unity beyond sectarian lines. “The entire nation supports the government and our national leadership,” she noted.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa Sihra, Maulana Fatah Muhammad Hamdi, Zulfiqar Ali Rizvi, Mehr Abdul Khaliq Murali, Mehr Qaisar Dadwah, Hafiz Munawwar Gujar, Dr. Basharat Bhah, Mian Muhammad Ajmal Abbas, Advocate Arsalan Haider, Mufti Abid Rizvi, and others.
A prayer was offered for the peace, security, and prosperity of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India frustrated over Pakistan’s demand for international probe into Pahalgam incident: Abdul Khab ..4 minutes ago
-
Press freedom fundamental of democracy: PA Speaker4 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh congratulates security forces on successful operations in KP14 minutes ago
-
City experiences hot, partly cloudy weather14 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates newly elected CPNE office bearers14 minutes ago
-
Media advised to play responsible role amid tensions24 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM felicitates Sindh Police boxer on victory over Indian opponent24 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates new office bearers of CPNE24 minutes ago
-
IBCC organises seminar on redefining education at IUB24 minutes ago
-
Over 20,000 challan tickets issued to motorcyclists without helmets34 minutes ago
-
Seven liquor suppliers nabbed during crackdown34 minutes ago
-
NAB never issued minutes of any meeting with BRACE group: Spokesman44 minutes ago