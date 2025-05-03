India frustrated over Pakistan’s demand for international probe into Pahalgam incident: Abdul Khabir Azad

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan and Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque Lahore, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that India's frustration over Pakistan's demand for an international investigation into the Pahalgam incident reflects its guilt and insecurity.

Addressing a gathering of religious scholars, peace committee members, civil society representatives, and district officials at the DC Office Committee Room during his visit to Khanewal, Maulana Azad stated that the Pahalgam attack was a fabricated drama orchestrated by the Modi regime to divert global attention.

He warned that if India imposed any aggression, the Pakistani nation would respond with full force under the leadership of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir. “The ideology of Pakistan and its protection are the guarantee of our survival. The entire nation stands united for national defense, stability, and peace,” he emphasized.

Maulana Azad praised the government’s stance on national security and lauded the unity shown by the people of Pakistan in supporting their armed forces and state institutions.

“Religious scholars continue to play a key role in promoting national unity, peace, and religious harmony. The 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' initiative is a strong tool against terrorism and extremism,” he said.

He stated that Pakistan, its people, and the Muslim Ummah firmly stand with the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Gaza. “We will not let Modi’s nefarious agenda succeed in our country,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman, who chaired the session, said Pakistan is facing serious internal and external threats and called for unity beyond sectarian lines. “The entire nation supports the government and our national leadership,” she noted.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa Sihra, Maulana Fatah Muhammad Hamdi, Zulfiqar Ali Rizvi, Mehr Abdul Khaliq Murali, Mehr Qaisar Dadwah, Hafiz Munawwar Gujar, Dr. Basharat Bhah, Mian Muhammad Ajmal Abbas, Advocate Arsalan Haider, Mufti Abid Rizvi, and others.

A prayer was offered for the peace, security, and prosperity of Pakistan.