Alhamra reviews cultural legacy, future programs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A meeting was held at the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, under the chairmanship of Executive Director Muhammad Mahboob Alam to review Alhamra’s legacy, objectives, mission, and service delivery, here on Monday.

During the meeting, Mahboob Alam was briefed about Alhamra’s different wings, including Adbi Baithak, Gallery, academy of Performing Arts, Modern Art Museum, Programming, Archives, Studio, Halls, and social media activities.

On the occasion, the Executive Director said that literary and cultural programs at Alhamra Mall and Alhamra Cultural Complex will be further accelerated. He stressed that Pakistan’s rich civilizational heritage must be introduced to the younger generation, adding that Alhamra is a true home of service for art and artists.

The meeting also allowed officers to share their work and responsibilities. Participants pledged to continue their efforts with renewed spirit and dedication.