Federal Ombudsman Secures Rs1.04m Payment For Citizen

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Federal Ombudsman secures Rs1.04m payment for citizen

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat in Sargodha has successfully facilitated the recovery and disbursement of Rs. 1,040,000 to a local citizen, Muhammad Ashraf, following a prolonged delay.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the funds—belonging to a joint account—were released by the General Post Office (GPO) after intervention by the Ombudsman’s office. Muhammad Ashraf had approached the Federal Ombudsman after facing years of delay and inaction regarding the release of his rightful funds.

The breakthrough was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Khawaja Saifur Rehman, Regional Director of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat in Sargodha.

Speaking during the cheque distribution, Khawaja Saifur Rehman said the payment would provide much-needed financial relief to the applicant and reaffirmed the Ombudsman Secretariat's commitment to delivering swift and effective justice.

“This case reflects our dedication to resolving public grievances in a timely and transparent manner,” he stated.

Muhammad Ashraf expressed deep gratitude to the Federal Ombudsman’s office, acknowledging their relentless pursuit of justice and legal support in resolving his long-standing issue.

