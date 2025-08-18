Farmers advised to complete maize cultivation by 20th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Agriculture experts have urged farmers to complete maize cultivation by August 20, warning that delayed sowing could significantly reduce both the quality and quantity of the crop.

A spokesperson for the Agriculture (Extension) Department stated on Monday that maize is Pakistan’s third most important crop after wheat and rice. Often referred to as "the other gold" due to its diverse uses and economic potential, maize offers a high-return opportunity for farmers if cultivated using modern techniques and high-yield varieties.

“Maize not only provides food and animal feed but also serves as a key raw material for various industries, making it a vital component of the agricultural economy,” the spokesperson said. “Timely sowing is essential to maximizing output and meeting rising market demand.

”

Farmers were advised to opt for approved high-yielding varieties such as Sahiwal Gold, Gohar-19, Cimmyt-Pak, MMRI-Yellow, Malka-2016, YH-1898, FH-949, FH-1046, YH-5427, YH-5482, and FH-988. These can produce yields ranging from 6,500 to 7,200 kg per hectare, while advanced hybrid varieties can exceed 11,000 kg per hectare. Such hybrids also reduce reliance on imported seeds.

The spokesperson highlighted that maize's profitability extends beyond grain sales. Its wide-ranging uses in food production, poultry feed, and industrial processing ensure consistent market demand, while its stalks and by-products add further value.

He added that the Agriculture Department’s field staff is actively supporting farmers in adopting modern cultivation practices, with the goal of improving yields, boosting incomes, and strengthening Pakistan’s food security.