Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Complete Maize Cultivation By 20th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Farmers advised to complete maize cultivation by 20th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Agriculture experts have urged farmers to complete maize cultivation by August 20, warning that delayed sowing could significantly reduce both the quality and quantity of the crop.

A spokesperson for the Agriculture (Extension) Department stated on Monday that maize is Pakistan’s third most important crop after wheat and rice. Often referred to as "the other gold" due to its diverse uses and economic potential, maize offers a high-return opportunity for farmers if cultivated using modern techniques and high-yield varieties.

“Maize not only provides food and animal feed but also serves as a key raw material for various industries, making it a vital component of the agricultural economy,” the spokesperson said. “Timely sowing is essential to maximizing output and meeting rising market demand.

Farmers were advised to opt for approved high-yielding varieties such as Sahiwal Gold, Gohar-19, Cimmyt-Pak, MMRI-Yellow, Malka-2016, YH-1898, FH-949, FH-1046, YH-5427, YH-5482, and FH-988. These can produce yields ranging from 6,500 to 7,200 kg per hectare, while advanced hybrid varieties can exceed 11,000 kg per hectare. Such hybrids also reduce reliance on imported seeds.

The spokesperson highlighted that maize's profitability extends beyond grain sales. Its wide-ranging uses in food production, poultry feed, and industrial processing ensure consistent market demand, while its stalks and by-products add further value.

He added that the Agriculture Department’s field staff is actively supporting farmers in adopting modern cultivation practices, with the goal of improving yields, boosting incomes, and strengthening Pakistan’s food security.

Recent Stories

Education Interface announces success of inaugural ..

Education Interface announces success of inaugural edition of National Youth Fin ..

7 minutes ago
 Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking A ..

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking Arab League's 80th anniversary

7 minutes ago
 Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at ..

Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE

22 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore co ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational st ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure

52 minutes ago
 Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost import ..

Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..

55 minutes ago
NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation ..

NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB

57 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Du ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..

1 hour ago
 Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

2 hours ago
 CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban develo ..

CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management

2 hours ago
 Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pa ..

Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's hig ..

Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan