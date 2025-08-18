Farmers Advised To Complete Maize Cultivation By 20th
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Agriculture experts have urged farmers to complete maize cultivation by August 20, warning that delayed sowing could significantly reduce both the quality and quantity of the crop.
A spokesperson for the Agriculture (Extension) Department stated on Monday that maize is Pakistan’s third most important crop after wheat and rice. Often referred to as "the other gold" due to its diverse uses and economic potential, maize offers a high-return opportunity for farmers if cultivated using modern techniques and high-yield varieties.
“Maize not only provides food and animal feed but also serves as a key raw material for various industries, making it a vital component of the agricultural economy,” the spokesperson said. “Timely sowing is essential to maximizing output and meeting rising market demand.
”
Farmers were advised to opt for approved high-yielding varieties such as Sahiwal Gold, Gohar-19, Cimmyt-Pak, MMRI-Yellow, Malka-2016, YH-1898, FH-949, FH-1046, YH-5427, YH-5482, and FH-988. These can produce yields ranging from 6,500 to 7,200 kg per hectare, while advanced hybrid varieties can exceed 11,000 kg per hectare. Such hybrids also reduce reliance on imported seeds.
The spokesperson highlighted that maize's profitability extends beyond grain sales. Its wide-ranging uses in food production, poultry feed, and industrial processing ensure consistent market demand, while its stalks and by-products add further value.
He added that the Agriculture Department’s field staff is actively supporting farmers in adopting modern cultivation practices, with the goal of improving yields, boosting incomes, and strengthening Pakistan’s food security.
Recent Stories
Education Interface announces success of inaugural edition of National Youth Fin ..
Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking Arab League's 80th anniversary
Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation
Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure
Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..
NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB
Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..
Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour
CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management
Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan
Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio eradication drive from Sept 12 minutes ago
-
Polio cases in KP rise to 13 as new infection confirmed2 minutes ago
-
OGDCL completes Jhal Magsi development project as per PM’s instructions2 minutes ago
-
49 held for profiteering2 minutes ago
-
DC monitors anti-dengue measures2 minutes ago
-
TikToker arrested for making video in police vehicle2 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete maize cultivation by 20th2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra reviews cultural legacy, future programs2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman secures Rs1.04m payment for citizen2 minutes ago
-
Sports vital for youth development: Minister12 minutes ago
-
Minister announces Rs1.22bn uplift schemes12 minutes ago
-
NIPA 44th mid-career management course delegation visits PITB12 minutes ago