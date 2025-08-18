Minister Announces Rs1.22bn Uplift Schemes
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for sports and Labour Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar along with Member National Assembly and PML-N Lahore President Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar attended a large public gathering in PP-168, UC-111 Hanjarwal to launch development projects under the Lahore Development Programme (LDP), here on Monday.
Addressing the gathering, the provincial minister announced six new schemes worth Rs1.22 billion, including installation of sewerage lines, road construction, clean drinking water supply, repair and maintenance works, and other civic infrastructure.
He said that the projects aimed to provide basic facilities to citizens in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
MNA Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, in his remarks, said that PML-N’s focus had always been on public service and development. He added that the projects being implemented across Lahore were evidence of the party’s performance and commitment to the people.
The event was attended by a large number of citizens, local representatives, and community leaders.
