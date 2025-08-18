Open Menu

Minister Announces Rs1.22bn Uplift Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Minister announces Rs1.22bn uplift schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for sports and Labour Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar along with Member National Assembly and PML-N Lahore President Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar attended a large public gathering in PP-168, UC-111 Hanjarwal to launch development projects under the Lahore Development Programme (LDP), here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the provincial minister announced six new schemes worth Rs1.22 billion, including installation of sewerage lines, road construction, clean drinking water supply, repair and maintenance works, and other civic infrastructure.

He said that the projects aimed to provide basic facilities to citizens in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

MNA Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, in his remarks, said that PML-N’s focus had always been on public service and development. He added that the projects being implemented across Lahore were evidence of the party’s performance and commitment to the people.

The event was attended by a large number of citizens, local representatives, and community leaders.

Recent Stories

Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at ..

Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE

12 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore co ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational st ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure

42 minutes ago
 Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost import ..

Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..

44 minutes ago
 NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation ..

NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB

46 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Du ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..

1 hour ago
Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

2 hours ago
 CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban develo ..

CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management

2 hours ago
 Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pa ..

Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's hig ..

Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist i ..

Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist in eight hours

2 hours ago
 Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says sh ..

Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says she still believes in love

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan