Sports Vital For Youth Development: Minister
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora said that sports are essential to counter intolerance and negative trends in society.
He expressed these views while attending the grand final of the Basketball Legacy Trophy 2025 in Taxila as the chief guest. The event was jointly organized by the Peace Ambassador Society and Christian Hospital, under the arrangements of Chairman of the Presbyterian Medical board of Pakistan Majeed Abel, said a handout issued here on Monday.
He said that “a healthy Punjab guarantees true progress.” He emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, initiatives are underway for the welfare of minorities, the revival of playgrounds, and the promotion of sports to provide healthy opportunities for the youth.
In an exciting final match, Lahore’s team defeated Islamabad 94–74 to clinch the championship trophy. Six teams from different cities of Pakistan participated in the tournament, showcasing the growing popularity of basketball.
The event was also attended by Members of the Punjab Assembly Mohsin Ayub Khan and Imran Ilyas, along with a large number of spectators, local leaders, and social figures.
Chairman of the Presbyterian Medical Board of Pakistan Majeed Abel said that the tournament demonstrated how sports can promote peace, harmony, and community well-being. He praised the players’ passion and urged that such initiatives continue.
