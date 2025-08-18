Open Menu

Sports Vital For Youth Development: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Sports vital for youth development: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora said that sports are essential to counter intolerance and negative trends in society.

He expressed these views while attending the grand final of the Basketball Legacy Trophy 2025 in Taxila as the chief guest. The event was jointly organized by the Peace Ambassador Society and Christian Hospital, under the arrangements of Chairman of the Presbyterian Medical board of Pakistan Majeed Abel, said a handout issued here on Monday.

He said that “a healthy Punjab guarantees true progress.” He emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, initiatives are underway for the welfare of minorities, the revival of playgrounds, and the promotion of sports to provide healthy opportunities for the youth.

In an exciting final match, Lahore’s team defeated Islamabad 94–74 to clinch the championship trophy. Six teams from different cities of Pakistan participated in the tournament, showcasing the growing popularity of basketball.

The event was also attended by Members of the Punjab Assembly Mohsin Ayub Khan and Imran Ilyas, along with a large number of spectators, local leaders, and social figures.

Chairman of the Presbyterian Medical Board of Pakistan Majeed Abel said that the tournament demonstrated how sports can promote peace, harmony, and community well-being. He praised the players’ passion and urged that such initiatives continue.

Recent Stories

Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at ..

Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE

12 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore co ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational st ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure

42 minutes ago
 Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost import ..

Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..

44 minutes ago
 NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation ..

NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB

46 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Du ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..

1 hour ago
Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

2 hours ago
 CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban develo ..

CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management

2 hours ago
 Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pa ..

Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's hig ..

Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist i ..

Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist in eight hours

2 hours ago
 Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says sh ..

Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says she still believes in love

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan