India relocate former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina to confidential location

The Indian government has taken the decision until she receives asylum from the United Kingdom

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2024) India relocated former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed to a confidential location while she awaits political asylum in the United Kingdom.

Before Sheikh Hasina Wazed's arrival in Agartala, India, the Indian Prime Minister convened an urgent security cabinet meeting due to the escalating crisis in Bangladesh.

According to the reports from Bangladeshi television, India placed Sheikh Hasina Wazed in a secret location and noted her intention to seek asylum in the UK. It is also reported that her daughter, Saima Wazed, currently lives in New Delhi, and a meeting between them is expected soon.

In recent weeks, Bangladesh has experienced significant violence, with hundreds of casualties and ongoing student-led protests advocating for civil disobedience.

This week, students called for Sheikh Hasina Wazed’s resignation, which she dismissed by referring to them as a small group of terrorists. Her comments further inflamed the student protests, leading to increased violence.

As the situation grew more intense, the Bangladeshi Army Chief issued a 45-minute ultimatum for the Prime Minister to resign. Sheikh Hasina Wazed attempted to address the nation in a speech but was interrupted.

Following this, she resigned and was flown to India by helicopter from the Prime Minister's residence, ending her 15-year leadership.

The protesters celebrated resignation and departure of Hasina Wazed.

Since yesterday evening, the student protesters targeted the offices and members of the Awami League, setting fire to the personal residence of Bangladesh's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Awami League's central headquarters and the homes of several Awami League members. The students also set the house of former national cricket captain Mashrafe Mortaza on fire.

The day before, Bangladeshi Army Chief General Waqar-ul-Zaman declared on television that a transitional government would be formed. However, prominent leaders of the student movement rejected this plan and are calling for a transitional government led by Nobel laureate Dr. Yunus.