Indian Chronicles: Foreign activist pleads for screening HR bodies maligning Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Member of International Alliance for the Defence of Rights and Freedoms, Andy Vermaut Sunday pleaded for screening of all HR organizations, consulted by the United Nations (UN) on human rights, which were found involved in spreading disinformation and fake news about Pakistan.

Vermaut, who is also President of PostVersa, Human Rights and Fundamental Rights-chapter, in a statement expressed the shock to know the details shared by the EU DisinfoLab that how the Indian Srivastava Group, resurrected Ten UN recognized NGOs to spread disinformation and fake news regarding Pakistan.

"I repeat my plea today for a total screening of all human rights organisations that are consulted by the United Nations on human rights and that spread fake news, purely to put a state or a people in a bad daylight," he added.

Furthermore, he said, it could be shown how members of the European Parliament, through the fake news channel 'Indian Chronicles' were abused and used mostly without their knowledge to present this false information as real information.

The resurrection of the Commission to Study the Organisation of Peace (CSOP) even uses a professor Louis B Sohn, who died in 2006, who participated in activities on human rights in Washington DC even a year after his death. That organisation was re-established in order to put Pakistan in a bad light. Just like the International Club for Peace Research (ICPR), which was used to put Pakistan in a bad light at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

There is also the World Environment and Resources Council (WERC) which was re-established to oppose the construction of a dam in Pakistan.

These NGOs were mostly represented by students at the UNHRC. These students were paid 186 euro in cash to put Pakistan in a bad light.

"I believe that the international community has a responsibility to act, before the United Nations Human Rights Council is - unfortunately and with severe consequences for the authentic human rights agenda - considered to be nothing more than a big joke, we cannot and never accept this," he said.

Vermaut said the Canners Permanent International Committee, an organization specialized in promoting canned foods which ceased to exist in 2007, was paying students in cash to criticize Pakistan with fake news at the United Nations, even in 2020.

"This operation in which Pakistan is being damaged through nine NGOs consulted by the United Nations on human rights should be immediately removed as recognized organizations of the United Nations (UN), they are already 15 years doing this with total impunity."He said "all fake organizations, with a hidden propaganda and fake agenda, must lose their recognition from the United Nations. It is my plea. The credibility of the United Nations and the European Union itself is at stake here."