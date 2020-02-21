UrduPoint.com
Indian Forces Must Stop Witch-hunt Of Students, Teenagers In IOK

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:40 PM

Indian forces must stop witch-hunt of students, teenagers in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum has strongly condemned the witch-hunt and arrest of students and termed it a vindictive policy adopted by the Indian government to ruin the career of the Kashmiri students and teenage boys in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The forum Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian government must shun the oppressive tactics and should take concrete measures to resolve the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the forum Chairman, in charge of Minority Cell, Angad Singh, today, visited the court and witnessed the hearing of illegally detained forum's president for Islamabad district, Zubair Ahmed Mir.

