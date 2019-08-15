UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Independence Day Observed As Black Day In KP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 08:23 PM

Indian Independence Day observed as Black Day in KP

Like other provinces, the Independence Day of India was observed as 'Black Day' across Khyber Pakthunkhwa amidst protest demonstrations, walks and rallies to condemn abrogation of article 370 that abolished separate status of Indian Held Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Like other provinces, the Independence Day of India was observed as 'Black Day' across Khyber Pakthunkhwa amidst protest demonstrations, walks and rallies to condemn abrogation of article 370 that abolished separate status of Indian Held Kashmir.

The protest demonstrations were also held at merged tribal districts of erstwhile FATA where people raised full throated slogans against abrogation of article 370.

People burnt the effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narrandar Modi and demanded India to leave Kashmir.

They also urged UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

Protest demonstrations were also held at Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Dir Lower, Manshera, Bannu, DI Khan and Peshawar.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also visited Peshawar where she exclusively participated in the Black Day seminar organized by Peshawar Press Club.

She was accompanied by Information Minister KP Shaukat Yousafzai and Adviser to the Chief Minister on Merged Areas Ajmal Wazir besides others political stalwarts, civil society, academicians, journalists and lawyers in large number.

She appreciated PPC for organizing such an important seminar.

Related Topics

India Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Information Minister FATA Abbottabad Swat Civil Society Lawyers Firdous Ashiq Awan Independence Chitral Dir Kohistan

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy hosts roundtable meeting on tolerance ..

26 minutes ago

Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Has to Be Concluded ..

3 minutes ago

Modi's hegemonic policies on IoK expose secular fa ..

3 minutes ago

PHA stages rally to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

3 minutes ago

OIC condemns ongoing curfew, communications blacko ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Accuses Washington of Deliberate Attempts t ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.