Indian Independence Day observed as Black Day in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Like other provinces, the Independence Day of India was observed as 'Black Day' across Khyber Pakthunkhwa amidst protest demonstrations, walks and rallies to condemn abrogation of article 370 that abolished separate status of Indian Held Kashmir.

The protest demonstrations were also held at merged tribal districts of erstwhile FATA where people raised full throated slogans against abrogation of article 370.

People burnt the effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narrandar Modi and demanded India to leave Kashmir.

They also urged UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

Protest demonstrations were also held at Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Dir Lower, Manshera, Bannu, DI Khan and Peshawar.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also visited Peshawar where she exclusively participated in the Black Day seminar organized by Peshawar Press Club.

She was accompanied by Information Minister KP Shaukat Yousafzai and Adviser to the Chief Minister on Merged Areas Ajmal Wazir besides others political stalwarts, civil society, academicians, journalists and lawyers in large number.

She appreciated PPC for organizing such an important seminar.