Indian Troops Martyr 21 Kashmiris In Four Months, This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 02:51 PM

Indian troops martyr 21 Kashmiris in four months, this year

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :As the blood of innocent Kashmiris continues to flow for over seven decades in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 21 Kashmiris, including three teenagers, in just last four months, this year.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Monday, at least 50 civilians were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian police and paramilitary troops on defenseless people of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the period, Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force, dreaded National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency arrested over 400 civilians, including Hurriyat leader, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, political activists, youth, students and journalist Irfan Meraj. Many of them were booked under draconian laws Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Public Safety Act.

The forces' personnel conducted 860 cordon and search operations during the period.

Meanwhile, the troops martyred three Kashmiris in last month of April and arrested at least 94 Kashmiris.

The grisly killings meant to terrify Kashmiris but every killing instills new vigor in the freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, over four thousand Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth, students, journalists and human rights defenders including APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajudin Kalwal and Farooq Ahmad Dar along with two dozen Kashmiri women continue to remain lodged in different jails of India and IIOJK.

Besides, other Hurriyat leaders and activists including Shahidul islam, Maulvi Bashir Ahmed, Bilal Siddiqi, Ameer Hamza, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Abdul Rashid Dawoodi, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Abdul Majeed Dar Almadni, Muhammad Sharief Sartaj, Noor Muhammd Fayaz, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Fayaz Ahmed, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Adv Zahid Ali, Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Eng Rashid, human rights defenders Khurrum Parvez, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, journalists Aasif Sultan, Irfan Majeed and Fahad Shah are also behind bars.

Senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to remain under house detention in Srinagar since August 2019.

These detainees are the worst victims of the worst political vendetta of the Modi regime.

