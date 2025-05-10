Open Menu

Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos Launched Following Quranic Inspiration

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 07:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Pakistan launched precision missile strikes against India under Operation Bunyaan al Marsoos, symbolizing unity and steadfast national defense.

The operation’s name—meaning “a structure firmly joined together”—draws inspiration from Surah Al-Saff (61-4) which praises those who fight in Allah’s cause as a solid, fortified structure.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir offered Fajr prayers and recited Surah Al-Saff before the operation commenced, invoking divine guidance.

“Indeed, Allah loves those who fight in His cause in a row as though they are a structure joined firmly. (Surah Al-Saff, verse 4)

The action reflects Pakistan’s resolve and collective strength in the face of external aggression.

