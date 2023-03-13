UrduPoint.com

India's Passenger Plane Leaves For Doha After 'medical Emergency' Landing At JIAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A passenger plane of India made a 'medical emergency' landing at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi at 0012 hours on Monday and left for its destination, Doha (Qatar), after around a four-hour stopover.

The pilot of a Doha-bound Air Indigo flight, which took off from Delhi, was 16 nautical miles east of Panjgur (Balochistan) when he made the emergency call requesting a doctor and ambulance, an Aviation Division news release said.

"The pilot requested to divert the plane, which carried 163 passengers, to Karachi because of the sickness of a passenger," it added.

The pilot asked that the patient, a 60-year-old Nigerian woman, was not breathing and had no pulse.

Following the medical inspection, the Air Indigo flight left for its destination at 4:06 am, with the body of the ill-fated Nigerian woman on board.

More Stories From Pakistan

