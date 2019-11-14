Indiscriminate firing kills two, leaves four injured in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Two were killed while other four were injured as some unidentified gunmen opened firing near Nagman bridge in Peshawar on Thursday.

According to police sources people were waiting for the local transport to reach their workplaces when the shooter opened fire.

Two died on the spot while four other sustained critical injuries, the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal process, the sources stated.

Police had registered First Information Report( FIR) against the unknown culprits, they informed.