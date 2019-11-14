UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indiscriminate Firing Kills Two, Leaves Four Injured In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Indiscriminate firing kills two, leaves four injured in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Two were killed while other four were injured as some unidentified gunmen opened firing near Nagman bridge in Peshawar on Thursday.

According to police sources people were waiting for the local transport to reach their workplaces when the shooter opened fire.

Two died on the spot while four other sustained critical injuries, the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal process, the sources stated.

Police had registered First Information Report( FIR) against the unknown culprits, they informed.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Peshawar Fire Police Died FIR

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 November 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed to present UAE fraternity model to ..

10 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends AED 53 million on ‘ ..

11 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of Dalma Dhow Sa ..

11 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command announces martyrd ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.