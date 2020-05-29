UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 266,200 Cusecs Water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 266,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 267,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 266,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 267,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1443.35 feet, which was 57.35 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 103,400 cusecs and outflow as 90,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1212.60 feet, which was 172.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 57,700 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 142,500, 120,400 and 31,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 66,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

