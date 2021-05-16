ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of veteran politician and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

In her condolence statement issued here, he said the deceased was a prominent political leader who entered politics after the arrest of her husband.

Fawad said she rose to prominence in politics and gave voice to women in public politics after becoming the first female member of the Parliament from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While expressing his sincere condolences to the bereaved family of Begum Naseem Wali Khan, the Federal Minister for Information prayed that may Allah Almighty grant her rank in His mercy and bestow patience on her family.