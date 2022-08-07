UrduPoint.com

Injured MPA Liaqat Referred To Islamabad For Further Treatment

Published August 07, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) administration on Sunday referred the injured MPA Malik Liaqat Ali to Islamabad for further treatment.

The Spokesman of LRH Muhammad Asim said that MPA Liaqat was operated in the hospital and referred to Islamabad after the wish of his family members.

The family members thanked LRH for providing best treatment.

The situation of MPA Liaqat was stated stable.

It is worth mentioning here that unknown assailants opened fire on them in Dir Lower and as a result four persons were killed and as many were injured.



