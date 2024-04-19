Inter-collegiate women cricket tournament held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Government Women College Farooq Colony won the inter-collegiate women cricket tournament by seven wickets, here on Friday.

The tournament was organised by the Sargodha Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education at the board ground.

The guest of honour at the tournament was Superintendent Education Board Chaudhry Muhammad Anees.

The final match was played between Government Women College Farooq Colony team and Iqra Girls College team, which was won by the former team.

Board Superintendent Ch Anees emphasised the importance of sports alongside education for a healthy society. He said the Education Board was utilising all resources for promotion of sports activities in educational institutions.