Interest Free Loan Cards Distributed In Ali Pur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 08:32 PM

Interest free loan cards distributed in Ali Pur

In a significant initiative aimed at empowering low-income families to provide interest free loan for home construction started in Ali Pur, here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) In a significant initiative aimed at empowering low-income families to provide interest free loan for home construction started in Ali Pur, here on Tuesday.

MPA Sardar Nawab Khan Gopang and Assistant Commissioner Tariq Javed distributed cards to successful participants of the Punjab government’s “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” scheme.

During the ceremony, AC Tariq Javed congratulated the recipients and praised the scheme, launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, as a crucial support system for the underprivileged. He highlighted that the program operates on a merit-based loan system, ensuring equitable access to financial assistance, which is closely monitored for transparency and fairness. This initiative aims to provide families with the means to secure their own homes, thereby enhancing their living conditions and overall quality of life, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan