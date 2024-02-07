Open Menu

Interior Minister Condemns Blasts In Pashin, Qilla Saifulah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Interior Minister condemns blasts in Pashin, Qilla Saifulah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Interior Minister Dr. Gauhar Ijaz on Wednesday strongly condemned the explosions outside an independent Candidate's office in Pashin and office of Jamiat Ulema Islam-F in Qila Saifullah.

He expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in the two blasts and prayed for martyrs.

In his condolence message, the minister said that the miscreants wanted to defame Pakistan by creating unrest during elections however those who played with the lives of innocent citizens would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that all possible measures would be taken to maintain peace and law and order during the elections.

The minister said that his government shared the grief of the families of the martyrs.

He said that before the elections day, the miscreants wanted to spread chaos and prevent people from exercising their right to vote.

“We will not allow evil intentions of the enemy to succeed at any cost” he said, adding that terrorist attack on innocent citizens was a very cowardly act.

