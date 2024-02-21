International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Government Commerce & Arts College Larkana organized a programme in Connection with International Mother Language Day here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Renowned Professor of English literature, Professor Umid Ali Samtio, said many languages in the world are dying out fast and that their speakers are left in a very small number.

He also said that language is a source of communication that cements bonds with family, relatives, culture, and religion. He said that the mother language is an asset that brings a special culture, melody, and colours of life.

Professor Samtio said Due to the mutual contact of languages, the influence of one language on another language is a natural process that cannot be stopped.

Sindhi is a rich language with many dialects. Languages get a new identity with the combination of other languages. Like everyone, we also love our mother tongue Sindhi.

Addressing the occasion, as chief guest, Principal of the College and famous writer Professor Rizwan Gul said, Language is only a means of expression, but every person has an emotional connection with the mother tongue, the language in which we dream is the easiest language for us to understand.

He also said that the Primary curriculum should be completely in Sindhi, it is not possible to have another language.

Professor Rizwan Gul said Sindhi is basically a native language which has a large vocabulary.

On International Mother Language Day, every nation expresses its love for its own language, he added.

Professor Amir Ali Abbasi addressing on the occasion, said that the theme given by UNESCO for the year 2024 is Multilingual education is a pillar of intergenerational learning.

He presented a research analysis on the topic "Multilingual teaching is the foundation of intergenerational learning", in his presentation, in which he talked in detail about various policies to give importance to mother tongues.

He said that dominance of languages over each other can be reduced through multilingual education and multilingual education preserves linguistic diversity and identity.

He also said that in the society we live in, we speak many languages at the same time, so our society is already multilingual.

College students also took part in the question and answer session.

Professors, teaching staff and students attended the event.