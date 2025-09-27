AJK Celebrates World Tourism Day With A Vision To Become A Hub Of International Tourism
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir observed World Tourism Day on September 27, 2024, with a renewed commitment to promote tourism in the region.
According to the details, special ceremonies were held in various districts, including Neelam, Poonch, Mirpur, and Bhimbher, featuring visits to historic resorts, walks, and seminars. These events were organized in collaboration with local notables, the AJK Anglers Association, Tourism and Wildlife Department of AJK, and tour operator groups.
Talking to APP on this occasion here on Saturday, President AJK Anglers Association Muhammad Ramzan Dutt Advocate invited people from AJK, Pakistan, and abroad to experience the natural beauty of the region. He emphasized the need for immediate construction of an international airport in Mirpur and revival of train services to boost tourism. The region's vast tourism potential can generate over Rs.
1 billion in annual revenue, making it a significant contributor to the local economy.
Speakers at the ceremonies highlighted the importance of protecting forests to restore ecosystems and mitigate the effects of global climate change. They also emphasized the potential of public-private partnerships to develop the tourism sector, promoting commercial and recreational activities. The AJK government has reportedly focused on encouraging private-public sector partnerships to uplift the tourism industry.
The meetings reiterated the need to revive the one-day trip and the Tourism board Club under the auspices of the AJK Tourism Department and the AJK Anglers Association. These initiatives aim to promote tourism and provide better services to visitors. By developing infrastructure and services, AJK can become a hub of international tourism, attracting millions of domestic and foreign tourists.
