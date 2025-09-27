ATC Rejects Petition To Halt Court Proceedings
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi rejected a petition to halt the video link trial in the May 09, GHQ attack case, stating that judicial proceedings cannot be stopped until the Punjab government's trial transfer notification is suspended.
The court referenced a 2023 amendment to the Law of Witnesses (Qanoon-e-Shahadat) which clarifies the provisions for video link trials, the government notifications and the High Court orders in this regard. The court dismissed the petition, having already ruled on two similar requests, and criticized the defence for not reviewing prior decisions.
During the hearing, defense lawyer Faisal Malik argued that the accused, the former chairman, could neither see nor hear witnesses in recent hearings.
He said that the accused, after a jail meeting, claimed confusion about court proceedings and requested a trial stop pending the High Court’s decision on the application regarding transfer notification.
Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that video link appearances in court proceedings are permitted under five laws, including the Anti-Terrorism Act.
The court recorded statements from three prosecution witnesses including Inspectors Ismat Kamal, Tahzeeb-ul-Hassan, and Akbar Abbas. The trial was adjourned to September 30, with three more witnesses summoned.
With recent statements, a total of 44 witness statements have been recorded.
Notices were issued on a defence petition to recall eight witnesses.
Recent Stories
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends in ..
Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, investment ties
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Senior Chinese officials praise Arab vision for digital economy
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai Civil Defence team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police rescue two minors from forced marriage trafficking in North Waziristan40 seconds ago
-
ATC rejects petition to halt court proceedings42 seconds ago
-
AJK celebrates World Tourism Day with a vision to become a hub of International Tourism44 seconds ago
-
ATC cancelled Naeem Panjotha's interim bail46 seconds ago
-
Newly set up latest dialysis center and gym start functioning at Kotli-AJK DHQ Hospital47 seconds ago
-
LWMC making efforts to ensure cleaner, healthy environment50 seconds ago
-
Water supply, sewerage master plan for 14 districts of Punjab on the cards52 seconds ago
-
Hot, dry weather experienced in city54 seconds ago
-
Honhar Scholarship deadline extended to Oct 2611 minutes ago
-
Kohat Food Authority cracks down on unhygienic food establishments11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest attempted murder suspects, PO in cheque dishonour case11 minutes ago
-
Principal suspended for political activities on social media in AJK11 minutes ago