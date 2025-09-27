ATC rejects petition to halt court proceedings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi rejected a petition to halt the video link trial in the May 09, GHQ attack case, stating that judicial proceedings cannot be stopped until the Punjab government's trial transfer notification is suspended.

The court referenced a 2023 amendment to the Law of Witnesses (Qanoon-e-Shahadat) which clarifies the provisions for video link trials, the government notifications and the High Court orders in this regard. The court dismissed the petition, having already ruled on two similar requests, and criticized the defence for not reviewing prior decisions.

During the hearing, defense lawyer Faisal Malik argued that the accused, the former chairman, could neither see nor hear witnesses in recent hearings.

He said that the accused, after a jail meeting, claimed confusion about court proceedings and requested a trial stop pending the High Court’s decision on the application regarding transfer notification.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that video link appearances in court proceedings are permitted under five laws, including the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The court recorded statements from three prosecution witnesses including Inspectors Ismat Kamal, Tahzeeb-ul-Hassan, and Akbar Abbas. The trial was adjourned to September 30, with three more witnesses summoned.

With recent statements, a total of 44 witness statements have been recorded.

Notices were issued on a defence petition to recall eight witnesses.