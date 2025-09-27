Police rescue two minors from forced marriage trafficking in North Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) North Waziristan Police successfully thwarted an attempt to traffic two minor girls to Afghanistan for a forced marriage, locally known as Swara/Wani.

The operation, conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar led to safe recovery of girls and arrest of a prime suspect.

DPO Waqar Ahmed confirmed the details of the incident, stating rescued girls, aged 12 and 14 and residents of Dewgar Saidgi in Tehsil Ghulam Khan, were scheduled to be moved to Torkham border.

They were to be handed over to an Afghan national for marriage across the border. Acting swiftly on a confidential tip-off, police intercepted the operation and recovered both minors before they could be trafficked.

Investigations uncovered that approximately 15 years ago, the girls' late father had married a woman from Tanai, Afghanistan, which ignited a long-standing feud.

A local jirga (tribal council) subsequently ruled that dispute be settled by handing over young girls, who are from father's first marriage for marriage in Afghanistan. The family had reportedly reluctantly accepted this ruling.

Following the rescue, police have registered a case and arrested the prime suspect while investigation was underway for further inquiries.

DPO Waqar Ahmed vowed to maintain a firm stance against such illegal customs. "The protection of children and women will be ensured," the DPO stated, adding that "strict action will continue against illegal customs under the law."

This operation underscores the police's commitment to eradicating practices like Swara/Wani and enforcing legal protections for vulnerable individuals in the district.