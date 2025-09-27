Open Menu

Police Rescue Two Minors From Forced Marriage Trafficking In North Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Police rescue two minors from forced marriage trafficking in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) North Waziristan Police successfully thwarted an attempt to traffic two minor girls to Afghanistan for a forced marriage, locally known as Swara/Wani.

The operation, conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar led to safe recovery of girls and arrest of a prime suspect.

DPO Waqar Ahmed confirmed the details of the incident, stating rescued girls, aged 12 and 14 and residents of Dewgar Saidgi in Tehsil Ghulam Khan, were scheduled to be moved to Torkham border.

They were to be handed over to an Afghan national for marriage across the border. Acting swiftly on a confidential tip-off, police intercepted the operation and recovered both minors before they could be trafficked.

Investigations uncovered that approximately 15 years ago, the girls' late father had married a woman from Tanai, Afghanistan, which ignited a long-standing feud.

A local jirga (tribal council) subsequently ruled that dispute be settled by handing over young girls, who are from father's first marriage for marriage in Afghanistan. The family had reportedly reluctantly accepted this ruling.

Following the rescue, police have registered a case and arrested the prime suspect while investigation was underway for further inquiries.

DPO Waqar Ahmed vowed to maintain a firm stance against such illegal customs. "The protection of children and women will be ensured," the DPO stated, adding that "strict action will continue against illegal customs under the law."

This operation underscores the police's commitment to eradicating practices like Swara/Wani and enforcing legal protections for vulnerable individuals in the district.

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA ..

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties

2 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings

2 hours ago
 Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

2 hours ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

3 hours ago
Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, me ..

Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends in ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, in ..

Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, investment ties

4 hours ago
 Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

5 hours ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 Senior Chinese officials praise Arab vision for di ..

Senior Chinese officials praise Arab vision for digital economy

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai Civil Defence ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai Civil Defence team

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan