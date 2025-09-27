Police Rescue Two Minors From Forced Marriage Trafficking In North Waziristan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) North Waziristan Police successfully thwarted an attempt to traffic two minor girls to Afghanistan for a forced marriage, locally known as Swara/Wani.
The operation, conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar led to safe recovery of girls and arrest of a prime suspect.
DPO Waqar Ahmed confirmed the details of the incident, stating rescued girls, aged 12 and 14 and residents of Dewgar Saidgi in Tehsil Ghulam Khan, were scheduled to be moved to Torkham border.
They were to be handed over to an Afghan national for marriage across the border. Acting swiftly on a confidential tip-off, police intercepted the operation and recovered both minors before they could be trafficked.
Investigations uncovered that approximately 15 years ago, the girls' late father had married a woman from Tanai, Afghanistan, which ignited a long-standing feud.
A local jirga (tribal council) subsequently ruled that dispute be settled by handing over young girls, who are from father's first marriage for marriage in Afghanistan. The family had reportedly reluctantly accepted this ruling.
Following the rescue, police have registered a case and arrested the prime suspect while investigation was underway for further inquiries.
DPO Waqar Ahmed vowed to maintain a firm stance against such illegal customs. "The protection of children and women will be ensured," the DPO stated, adding that "strict action will continue against illegal customs under the law."
This operation underscores the police's commitment to eradicating practices like Swara/Wani and enforcing legal protections for vulnerable individuals in the district.
Recent Stories
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends in ..
Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, investment ties
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Senior Chinese officials praise Arab vision for digital economy
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai Civil Defence team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police rescue two minors from forced marriage trafficking in North Waziristan4 minutes ago
-
ATC rejects petition to halt court proceedings4 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates World Tourism Day with a vision to become a hub of International Tourism4 minutes ago
-
ATC cancelled Naeem Panjotha's interim bail4 minutes ago
-
Newly set up latest dialysis center and gym start functioning at Kotli-AJK DHQ Hospital4 minutes ago
-
LWMC making efforts to ensure cleaner, healthy environment4 minutes ago
-
Water supply, sewerage master plan for 14 districts of Punjab on the cards4 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather experienced in city4 minutes ago
-
Honhar Scholarship deadline extended to Oct 2614 minutes ago
-
Kohat Food Authority cracks down on unhygienic food establishments14 minutes ago
-
Police arrest attempted murder suspects, PO in cheque dishonour case14 minutes ago
-
Principal suspended for political activities on social media in AJK14 minutes ago