Investigation into Dasu incident confirms traces of explosion, says Fawad Chaudhary

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says Prime Minister Imran Khan was "personally supervising all developments in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that “terrorism cannot be ruled out" in the Dasu bus accident which claimed lives of 13 Pakistanis including nine Chinese nationals.

Fawad Chaudhary said that initial investigation into Dasu incident confirmed traces of explosion.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said: “Initial investigations into Dassu incident have now confirmed traces of explosives,Terrorism cannot be ruled out,PM is personally supervising all developments,in this regard Govt is in close coordination with Chinese embassy we are committed to fight menace of terrorism together,”.

Fawad Chaudhary said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was "personally supervising all developments in this regard" and that the government was closely coordinating with the Chinese embassy.

"We are committed to fight the menace of terrorism together," the information minister said.

In his weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that a "comprehensive" probe has been launched into the incident, adding that it is "also being investigated from the angle of terrorism".

Chaudhri said that "no possibility can be dismissed at this stage".

He added that close contact is being maintained with Chinese officials.

On Wednesday , a bus carrying Chinese workers in Khyber Pakhunkhwa's plunged into a ravine "after a mechanical failure resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast", a statement from the Foreign Office said. It added that Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff “were proceeding to their work place for an ongoing project” in the area”.