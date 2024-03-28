IPM survey proves biocontrol technology profitable for cotton farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

Survey of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) technology conducted by faculty members from seven south Punjab universities across cotton zone in Punjab proved the biocontrol technology was more efficient in containing pest attack and enhancing productivity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Survey of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) technology conducted by faculty members from seven south Punjab universities across cotton zone in Punjab proved the biocontrol technology was more efficient in containing pest attack and enhancing productivity.

The report for the third year survey-2023 was made public on the orders of secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, agriculture spokesman said on Thursday.

A committee comprising faculty members from four universities was formed including Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Islamia University Bahawalpur and Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan.

Moreover, faculty members from Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan, University of Sargodha and University of Layyah finalized their own comprehensive report on the basis of survey of IPM demonstration plots and non-IPM fields.

According to their findings in the course of survey over the last three years, average per acre production of cotton from IPM plots was 34.22 Maunds in 2021, 31.41 Maunds per acre in 2022 and 38.89 Maunds per acre in 2023.

The report showed the production increased with the flawless implementation of IPM model.

Commenting on the report Saqib Ali Ateel said cotton was a cash crop for many counties including Pakistan and over 250 million people were associated with cotton to earn their livelihood.

However, climate change impacted cotton production due to unexpected rains, extreme temperatures.

Sensing the situation, south Punjab agriculture department initiated IPM program and developed demonstration plots from 2021 to 2023.

Majority of farmers who joined the program avoided pesticides application during first 60 days of crop. However, the percentage of farmers engaged with non-IPM plots in delaying pesticides application was only 10-14 percent particularly in Faisalabad and Sahiwal exposing their cotton fields to Jassid attack and all the dangerous pests like white fly, Aphid and Thrips against whom the pesticides were sprayed were present in almost all the divisions.

Farmers who opted for IPM had better knowledge of friendly pests than those who hurried pesticides application.

Under IPM model, farmers in Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Sargodha reduced pesticides application by 17 to 41 per cent that cut their cost by 30 to 60 percent.

Ateel said, the survey report clearly suggest that farmers should adopt IPM model if they want to minimize expenses and maximize profits.

For large scale IPM model enforcement, easy availability of yellow sticky cards, pheromone traps, PB Ropes, biopesticides and biocards should be ensured, says the report. Moreover, farmers should continue to get extensive training, guidance on IPM model.

APP/ifi