IPP discusses economic, general situation, reaffirms support for government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The leadership of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) have discussed the economic and general situation of the country and decided to continue supporting the government.

In a meeting presided over by IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan here Sunday, it was noted that the country was making progress towards improvement, and therefore, chaos and anarchy should be discouraged at all costs.

Congratulating the IPP on its victory in the recent by-elections, the participants expressed satisfaction with the Party's performance and discussed a plan of action for further improvement in the future said a news release received here on Sunday.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed that, in the first phase, the organizational structure of the Party should be completed at the district level across Punjab and preparations for local body elections should commence at the grassroots level.

He directed that the elected party members should highlight the problems of the common man in the National and Provincial Assemblies.

Central leaders of the IPP expressed full confidence in the Party President Abdul Aleem Khan's leadership and assured him of their complete support.

The participants expressed their expectation that Abdul Aleem Khan would continue to unite everyone in the future as he has in the past and always prioritize the interests of the party.

Senior political leaders including Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Humayun Akhtar Khan, Provincial President Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan, Sardar Ayaz Khan Niazi, MNA Awon Chaudhry, Eng.

Gul Asghar Bhagour, Dr. Manza Hassan, MP Shoaib Siddiqui and Sara Ahmad were present at the meeting.

Additionally, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Additional Secretary General of IPP, Central Information Secretary Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Taskin Khakwani, Dr. Arooj Gilani, Nouman Langriyal, Farrukh Mumtaz Manika, Noraiz Shakoor, Ameer Haider Singha, Yawar Kamal, Ch. Zaheer Uddin, Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Haroon Imran Gill, Syed Gul Agha, Naushir Mann, and Malik Zaman Naseeb also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the organizational situation of the Party, shared past experiences, outlined future political strategies, explored cooperation with other political parties and deliberated on various important issues.

They unanimously agreed that all colleagues must continue the political journey together and participate the next election with a strong narrative.

It was also decided that within the next week, Names of Party Presidents and General Secretaries will be proposed from all districts of Punjab, followed by party conventions and political gatherings to consolidate the IPP at the level of the Union Council.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and strongly condemned Israeli atrocities.