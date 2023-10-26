Open Menu

IPP Gets ‘Eagle’ As Electoral Symbol

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2023 | 06:27 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allotted 'Eagle' as the electoral symbol to the Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party (IPP), while announcing the October-23 reserved decision on an application of the party.

The IPP had requested the ECP to allot 'Eagle' as the election symbol to the party, and the Commission finally accepted the request on Thursday.

Earlier, 'eagle' election symbol was held by the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) of the late General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The Election Commission had withdrawn the symbol from the APML on October 13.

ECP sources told APP that the commission had removed the name of the APML from the list of political parties of Pakistan.

IPP Spokesperson Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan told APP on Thursday "we have come together to struggle for making Pakistan a welfare state in letter and spirit". She said: "The party will end politics of hatred, violence and division and present before people a comprehensive plan to deal with the economic challenges, being faced by the country."

