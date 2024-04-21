Iqbal gave spiritual energy to Muslims of Subcontinent: PML-N leader

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Tehsil Sillanwali Makhdoom Shah Kameer Qureshi said on Sunday that Allama Muhammad Iqbal dreamt of a separate country for the Muslims of Subcontinent and gave them spiritual energy and guideline to wage a movement for creation of Pakistan.

He said it was Allama Iqbal's dream that the Muslims of Subcontinent should have a country which would be a cradle of peace, political forbearance and brotherhood.

Kameer Qureshi, stressing renewal of a pledge to achieve Iqbal’s vision, said the poet of the East wanted the youth to take the country to acme of progress and development with their constructive approach. On the 86th death anniversary of Dr Muhammad Iqbal, the PML-N leader said the entire nation had been praying for high ranks of the departed soul in Heaven.

“Dr Muhammad Iqbal, through his thoughts and teachings, stressed the unity of Muslim Ummah," Qureshi recalled.

In a special talk with APP, he said Allama Iqbal taught the youth to wage consistent struggle and exhorted them to carve paths in the future through gaining knowledge, carrying out research and learning from the past glorious periods of Muslims.

Iqbal’s philosophy of self-hood (Khudi) was a beacon for all, and by emulating his philosophy, the exquisite qualities of mankind could be achieved, he said, adding that not only the modern universities in the region but across the globe were also conducting research on his philosophy and teachings.