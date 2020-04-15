UrduPoint.com
Iran Unveils Machine Detecting Coronavirus In 5 Sec With No Blood Tests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:53 PM

Iran's on Wednesday unveiled a new test machine detecting coronavirus in five seconds without any blood tests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Iran's on Wednesday unveiled a new test machine detecting coronavirus in five seconds without any blood tests.

Commander Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami at a ceremony in Tehran said Maj Gen Salami said the patients required no blood tests as the machine worked from a distance, Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA) reported.

Maj Gen Salami said the machine by creating a magnetic field could show contaminated points in the 100-meter radius.

He said the machine developed by Basij -Iran's volunteer force, was a "unique achievement".

The machine has been tested in different hospitals and proved 80 percent effectiveness in the tests, he added.

