Iranian delegation for resumption of ferry service with Pakistan

(@imziishan)

Iranian delegation headed by Minister for Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Rahmani Thursday expressed its resolve for resumption of ferry service and readiness for the signing of the related agreements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Iranian delegation headed by Minister for Industry , Mines and Trade Reza Rahmani Thursday expressed its resolve for resumption of ferry service and readiness for the signing of the related agreements.

Talking to Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, the delegation comprising Deputy Minister for Agriculture Yazdan Seif and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost, showed the resolve for resumption of the ferry service saying the rail and road alone was not sufficient for the transit of trade potential present between the two countries and the sea route is the only feasible route as far as the economical transit is concerned.

Iranian minister said sea routes should be established and trade barriers should be removed for maximum benefit of the both countries. The trade potential between the two countries is enormous and has an unquestionable capability for the improvement of ties. Pakistani products are Iran's priority and we intend to cater our needs from Pakistan, said Reza Rahmani.

Currently, the major trade items are edible products and medicine, the delegation emphasized on the diversification of the trade goods. Reza Rahmani conveyed that the Supreme Leader foresee long term relations between Pakistan and Iran.The Iranian delegation showed an interest in the resolution of all issues tabled at the meeting. Both sides agreed upon the exchange of the lists comprising of the trade goods.

Welcoming the proposals by the delegation, Ali Zaidi also raised the issue of visa difficulties for Pakistani Seafarers and asked for the resolution of this issue as Pakistan's shipping industry is experiencing a revival.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi acknowledged the hospitality of Iran during the Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Iran. Especially the reverence for Allama Iqbal as Iqbal-e-Lahori and the commonality of culture were appreciated by the participants from the both sides.

The minister reiterated on sorting out the contentious issues and strengthening the ties through increased bilateral trade and track three diplomacy. He also reemphasized the Pakistani stance over Israeli aggression on Golan Heights and illegal settlements, as was done by the Prime Minister during his visit to Iran. Reza Rahmani hailed the visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan as a successful one. They agreed joint projects will bring prosperity for the people of both Iran and Pakistan, he observed. Ministry of Maritime Affairs Pakistan has a vital role to play in the needed infrastructure for these projects.Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi welcomed the proposals by the delegation and informed the audience about his resolve for the resumption of the ferry service. In addition to that he proposed the establishment of ship service that will include both transit for passengers and cargo. Option of barter trade was also deliberated upon for the expeditious increase in trade volume and eradication of barriers. Ali Zaidi also raised the issue of visa difficulties for Pakistani Seafarers and asked for the resolution of this issue as Pakistan's shipping Industry is experiencing a revival.The Iranian delegation showed interest in the resolution of all issues tabled at the meeting. Both sides agreed upon the exchange of the lists comprising the trade goods.