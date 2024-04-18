Open Menu

Iranian Envoy For Making Pak-Iran Border A'commercial Gateway'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Iranian envoy for making Pak-Iran border a'commercial gateway'

Iran's Ambassador in Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam on Thursday proposed transforming the Pakistan-Iran border into a 'commercial gateway" in a bid to strengthen trade ties between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Iran's Ambassador in Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam on Thursday proposed transforming the Pakistan-Iran border into a 'commercial gateway" in a bid to strengthen trade ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Moghadam suggested expanding border markets and opening new crossing points to facilitate trade.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed optimism about furthering Pak-Iran bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

He said strides had been made in enhancing economic, commercial, and cultural ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Moghadam said that although Pakistan-Iran relations witnessed an improvement in recent years, there remained a significant untapped potential for deeper collaboration.

He underscored the need to elevate the trade volume between the two countries from the current $2.

8 billion to a target range of $10 to $25 billion.

Anticipating the upcoming visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan, he expressed hope that it would pave the way for overcoming obstacles hindering bilateral relations.

He said the Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline project held mutual benefits for both countries, expressing hope that ongoing negotiations would bring positive results towards the completion of the project.

He lauded Pakistan's vocal denouncement of the recent attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria, viewing it as a tangible expression of solidarity between the two nations.

On Palestine issue, he stressed the collective responsibility of the Muslim Ummah.

He urged the Muslim-majority countries to actively contribute towards resolving the longstanding plight of the Palestinian people.

C:shk/P:shk/L:ahn/W:ahn/R:ahn/shm

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Syria Palestine Iran Visit Border Gas Market Muslim From Billion

Recent Stories

New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school v ..

New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school violence

1 minute ago
 Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day ..

Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses

1 minute ago
 CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next ..

CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next season

1 minute ago
 Participants of management course of WAPDA Adminis ..

Participants of management course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College meet Gov ..

1 minute ago
 Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to ..

Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to Senegal

5 minutes ago
 Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old kille ..

Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout

5 minutes ago
Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected ..

Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected revenue growth

5 minutes ago
 DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive

DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive

4 minutes ago
 CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan devel ..

CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives

4 minutes ago
 UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale reg ..

UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'

4 minutes ago
 PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue ..

PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif

4 minutes ago
 Germany arrests two over military base attack plot ..

Germany arrests two over military base attack plot for Russia

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan