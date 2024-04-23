Iranian President Raisi Arrives In City
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday reached Lahore
on the second leg of his three-day official visit to Pakistan.
President Raisi was received warmly by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif
who presented a bouquet to the distinguished dignitary upon arrival at the Lahore Airport.
Senior Provincial Minister Murriyum Aurangzeb besides Provincial Ministers Azma Bokhari,
Bilal Yasin and Khawaja Salman Rafique were also present at the reception.
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab
Dr Usman Anwer and Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa accompanied the chief minister.
President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation
comprising ministers and businessmen is on a three-day official visit to Pakistan. The dignitary
is scheduled to spend a busy day in the provincial metropolis.
