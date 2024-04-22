Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Raisi will also visit Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi from April 22nd to April 24th, and will pay respect to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah , the father of the nation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- April 22nd, 2024) President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Pakistan on Monday (today) for a three-day official visit.

President Raisi will stay in Pakistan until April 24th, accompanied by the Iranian Foreign Minister, other members of the cabinet and senior officials.

A large trade delegation also arrived with the Iranian President.

During the visit, President Raisi is expected to meet with the Pakistani President, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Senate and Speaker of the National Assembly.

The meetings with provincial leadership are also anticipated.

President Raisi will also visit Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi from April 22nd to April 24th.

In Karachi, he will meet with the Chief Minister and Governor of Sindh and also pay respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his visit.

The Iranian President will arrive in Karachi tomorrow, Tuesday. The Commissioner of Karachi has announced a public holiday for the city, with all private and government offices and educational institutions to remain closed as per the notification issued.