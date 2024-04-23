Iranian President Raisi For Promotion Of Modern Centers Of Arts, Science
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that Pakistan
and Iran enjoy deep-rooted historical, religious, cultural and civilizational ties
and both countries were keen to develop centers of arts and learning besides
promotion of arts and sciences.
Addressing the students and faculty at the historic Government College University (GCU)
during his visit, he said it was need of the hour to pay special attention to arts,
sciences and technology in order to shine among the comity of nations.
President Raisi said that our universities were centers of learning and research
and a comprehensive strategy in the education sector may pay dividends.
On Allama Iqbal, the Iranian President said the poetry of poet of the East Allama
Dr Muhammad Iqbal enjoys special acceptance in Iran.
He said Pakistan and Iran maintain the same stance on the issue of Palestine issue.
Dr Raisi said Iran would further enhance its cooperation with Pakistan in the energy
and other sectors.
The Iranian President thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the cordial hospitality during his visit.
In her address, Vice Chancellor GCU Prof Dr Shazia Bashir welcomed the Iranian
President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to the corridors of historic Government College.
She said Pakistan and Iran could open up new vistas of progress and development
through bilateral cooperation in education sector.
