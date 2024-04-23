Iranian President Raisi for promotion of modern centers of arts, science

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that Pakistan

and Iran enjoy deep-rooted historical, religious, cultural and civilizational ties

and both countries were keen to develop centers of arts and learning besides

promotion of arts and sciences.

Addressing the students and faculty at the historic Government College University (GCU)

during his visit, he said it was need of the hour to pay special attention to arts,

sciences and technology in order to shine among the comity of nations.

President Raisi said that our universities were centers of learning and research

and a comprehensive strategy in the education sector may pay dividends.

On Allama Iqbal, the Iranian President said the poetry of poet of the East Allama

Dr Muhammad Iqbal enjoys special acceptance in Iran.

He said Pakistan and Iran maintain the same stance on the issue of Palestine issue.

Dr Raisi said Iran would further enhance its cooperation with Pakistan in the energy

and other sectors.

The Iranian President thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the cordial hospitality during his visit.

In her address, Vice Chancellor GCU Prof Dr Shazia Bashir welcomed the Iranian

President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to the corridors of historic Government College.

She said Pakistan and Iran could open up new vistas of progress and development

through bilateral cooperation in education sector.