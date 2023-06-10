UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 181,800 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM

IRSA releases 181,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 181,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 210,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1428.31 feet and was 30.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 85,400 cusecs and 68,000 cusecs,respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1136.40 feet, which was 86.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 50,900 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 85,000, 81,600, 59,400 and 22,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 45,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 9,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

30 minutes ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

1 hour ago
 Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes ..

Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes Instagram posts

1 hour ago
 PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, c ..

PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, claims Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Portugal on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Portugal on National Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.