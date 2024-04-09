Ishaq Dar Announces Schedule For Senate Chairman, Deputy Chair
Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Presiding Officer Mohammad Ishaq Dar announced the schedule for polls of chairman and deputy Chairman Senate.
The nomination papers could be submitted till 11: 00 am to the secretary Senate whereas the security of the papers would be completed by 11:15 am.
The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers at any time before the elections. The elections for the Chairman Senate would be held at 12:30 pm.
Later the session was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday at 12:30 pm.
Meanwhile, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Syedal Khan Nasar submitted their nomination papers for the offices of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate as joint candidates of the ruling alliance respectively.
APP/raz-ajb
