Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power shut down programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, CDA Flats, Iqbal Street, Wahidabad, Smalley Dam, G-8/2, Ghori Garden, Lohi Bhir, Margalla Tower, G-9/4 , I-8/3, I-10/4, G-13/3, Railway Road, D-12/1, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Pindi Point, Beirut, Nimble, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Treat, Sohdran Road, Rahara, AQ Khan, NIH, Mahfouz Shaheed, Club.1 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, E Block, Faizabad, Muzmal Town, Gangal, Muslim Town, Zafarul Haq, Dhok Khaba, Fawara Chowk, Jama Masjid, Gwalmandi, Quaidabad, Westridge, Abu Bakar, People Colony, Charing Cross, Captain Aamir, EME Complex, P&T Wini, HPT Radio Pak.II, BB Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road-I, Adam G Road, Rahmatabad-II, NPF-I, Mehboob Shaheed, Topi Pump, KH Road, Gulshanabad, Murt, Shahjeon, Cantt, New Rawat, Rawat, AOWHS, CW O, Sparco, Hanif Shaheed, Dubiran, Ghazin Khan, Mandera, Bisali, Karnab Kaswal, Syed Kasran, Bhal Feeders, Attock Circle, Taxila, Nawaz Shaheed, Ghori, Haru, Dharek, Paswal, Kohistan Enclave, Mix Industrial, Kashif Gul Shaheed.

, Model Town, Shafi Chauhan, Brahma, Barhazi, Visa, Kachhari, Power Channel Company, People Colony, Musa, Pindi Ghep, Bhatiot, Jhang, Mira Sharif, Maqsood Shaheed, Galial, Kamrial, Gagan, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Haru, Ghori Feeders, From 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM Chakwal Circle, Kariala, Line Park, Megan, Manara, Islamia Chowk, Daulatala, Dhadyal Express, Dhoda, Pannawal, Katas, Duffer, Toba, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Kursal, DS Bilawal, Dhok Ghazan, Murt, Akwal, Bilalabad, Badhial, Patwali Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F- 7 Kachhari, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Shukrila, Kohar, F-8 Civil Line, F-2 Chip Borr, F-10 Kala Base, Boren, Industrial, Hamlet, Mangala Cantt, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Bhagwal, Chotala, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Matwa, City Suhawa, Mill Awan, Thakra, Kantrela, Islampura Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Federation/E11/2, D-12/2, D-12/1, MPCHS, NPF, Kalingar, Mong City, Mong Patan Sher Khan, Mong Kanchan, Feeders, from 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM Birut Gala, Durbar Mai Toti, Khoi Rata City, Cheruhi Express, Dana Bhal, Cheruhi Dongee, Sri, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Dittot, Majajan Feeders and surrounding areas.