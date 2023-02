Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Melody, Bani Gala, Imran Khan, Minister Enclosure, CDA Office, Waheedabad, Lohi Bhir, Azad Shaheed, Tameer, F-10/2, Industrial-III, Warid Telecom, I-10/1, G-13/3, F-11/1, NIH, AQ Khan, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Kohala, Pearl Cantonment, Patriata, Uppertopa, Pir Sohawa, Navey-I & II Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mall Road, Tipu Road, Rahmatabad-I, Makkah Chowk, NPF-I, Mehboob Shaheed, Topi Pump, Lalkarti, Chontra, Chakri, Gurja-I, Japan Road, Kahota City-II, Khawaja, Panjar, Mandra-II, New Kalayam, Karnab Kaswal, Raman, Bhal, Swan Garden-I & II, River Garden, FECHS Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, 4th Road, B-Block, Khurram Colony, Khanna-II, Service Road, Dhok Hakmadad, Liaquat Bagh, Fowara Chowk, Industrial, Amin Town, Bani, Tench Bhata, Askari -XI, Kamalabad, Bajnyal, Saham, Range Road, Mohanpura, Holy Family, F-Block, Katarian, Bani, Iqbal Road-II , City, DHQ, Sarafa Bazar Feeders, Attock Circle, Taxila, Margalla, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Paswal, AWC Housing, Shahia, Munirabad, Rashid Minhas, Brahma, Babrakhi, Hazro, Sarka, Shadi Khan, Mansar, People Colony, Shakurdra, Mari, Maskinabad, Nar Topa, Attock Cantt, Soni, Chhaji Mar.

, Qutbal, Pind Sultani, Dharnal, Khor, Fateh Jang, Laniwala, Ghorghashti Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Langarpur, Shukrila, Fatehpur, F-6 Machine Mahalla, Pakhwal, Bong-II, Dinah-I Bakrala, Padial, Chotala, New Sanghui, Khalkholia, Dina City, Gujjar Khan, Nai Khanqah, Chhapar Sharif, Shah Safir, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kariala, Millat Chowk, Miani, Islamia Chowk, Dera Muslim, Latifal, Mulhal Mughlan, Sarkal, CS Shah, Jalap River, Lilla Town, KS Maniz, Sagarpur, Neela, Dharnaka, Kot Gula, Kot Shera, Sukhu, Dharabi, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, Khahian, Dharnal, Sukhu, Kot Gula, Kot Shera, Dandut Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Dharnaka, Sakho, Kot Shera, Sacaser Feeders, From 11:00 AM to 04:00 PM, DS Bilawal, Kot Gula, Lawah, Dhok Ghaziyan, Dharnal, City, Dittot Feeders and surrounding areas.