Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm F-7/1, Tamir, Abpara, Iqbal Town, Highway, Service Road East, Tarlai, F-10, G-10/4, H-8/2, Old Exchange, Golara-II, New Shah Allah Ditta, Shahpur, Pindi Point, Barian, Upper Topa, Angori, F-5 Jada, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Shams abad, Chiparn, Dina-I Bakrala, Hasnoot, Col. Muhammad Akram, Sandal, Gujar Khan, City Sohawa, Malhwal, Guliana, Islampura, Ghazi Kohli, Mashtaq Hussain, Jalala, Paswal, ECHS, Shah Dheer, Haji Shah, Ngarh Topa, Shadi Khan, Sirka, People's Colony, Shakar Dara, Akhori, Gharib Wall, Kharpa, M.Wala, Azeem.

Shaheed, S Shaheed, Jhang, Anjra, Chhab, Khoor, Dharanal, Gagan, L Wala, Bahtar, Adhi, Sukhu, Mangan, Ahmedabad, Besharat, KS Mines, Chakral, Khanpur, Line Park, Sarpak, Rawal, Karsal, Para Fatiyal, Chaman, Sgharpur, Danda Shah Blawal, 6th Road, PTCL, B Block, Khuram Colony, Kurri Road, APHS, Fazaia, Airport, Service Road, Dhok Hakmadad, Arya Mohallah, Gulshan abad, Mohan pura, Industrial, Mohammadi Chowk, Bank Road I-, Sarsyed Road, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad One, Bostan Road, Scheme III-, National Park, Chaklala, Chaklala Garrison, MES, AOWHS Murree Brewery, Kayani Road, Radio Pakistan-I, Chair Crossing, Jhangi, Lala Zar, Major Riaz, Lalkurti, Dhamial II-, Dhamial I-, Thallian, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Shah Jeevan, Girja Road, Cantt, Jhawara, RCCI-I II&III, Sihala, Kahuta City-II, Kambali Sadiq, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, Coa Khalsa, 08:00am to 12:00pm Al-Noor Colony, Fazaia, NPCC-II, CDA, I-14/3, Chakral, Madu Kals, Bhir Kaliyal, Captain Nisar, Chakalala, Rehmatabad I-, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Rehmat abad I&II, Bostan Road, Scheme-III, National Park, Chaklala, Chklala Garrison, Joint Staff Headquarters, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Thalian, Shah Jeevan, Girja Road, Dhamial I-, Lala zar, Major Riaz, Jawara, Cantt, Lalkurti, Qasim Base, RCC I, II&III, Sihala, Choa Khalsa, Chaji Mar, Mithial, Azeem Shaheed, Mainwala, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Sher Shah Suri, Taxila, Feders, 11:00am to 05:00pm Abbaspur, Forward Kahuta, Banjo, Hajira, Mandol feeders, 09:00am 05:00pm Scheme-III, Dhok Hakam dad, Chaklala Garrison, Gulzar Quaid, VVIP, Murree Brewery, SPD-I, Gracy Line, Bostan Khan, State Bank, Airport, JSHQ, Rehmatabad I-feeders and surrounding areas.