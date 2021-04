Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 12:00pm Block Feeder, 09:00am to 02:00pm Sangjani, Pind Padian, Attock Rural, Shakar Dara, Sugharpur, Jalalpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Islampura, City Gujar Khan, LTC, Old Mandir, SPD II-, Chaklala Garrison, Joint Staff Headquarters, CNC, Jail Park, Chaklala, PAF, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad I&II, Rehmatabad, Bostan Road, Scheme III-, National Park, MSF, Murree Brewery, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pumping, Humayun Road, State Bank, Khanna Road, Kantrila, KTM 2-, feeders, 10:00 am to 02:00 pm Bhagwal, Hasnot , Padial, Doomily Feeders, Qutbal feeders and surrounding areas.