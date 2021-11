Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Service Road East, Bani Gala, Kohsar Market, F-10/4, G-9/2, I-8/3, I-10/2, G-11/2, F-11/1, Company Bagh, Barian, Kotli Sattian, Tamasmabad, Major Masood, Jamia Masjid, Dhok Hasso, Quaidabad, People's Colony, Misryal Road, Kamalabad, Golra, MFM, Pind Hoon, Rata , Kashmir Road, Jahangir Road, Bostan Khan Road, Swan Garden-2, Mehboob Shaheed, MSF, Lalazar, Khasala, Chahan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Chungi No. 22, Chowk Pandori, Khawaja, New Mandira, New Kaliam. Sukho, Raman, CB Khan-2, Margalla, Ghazi Kohli, Pathargarh, Ahmednagar, Col.

Sher Khan, Miskinabad, Shamsabad, Dhok Fateh, Shakardara, New Musa, Nika Kalan, Batioot, Bender, Khor, Kamrial, Gul Mohammad, F-7 Katchary, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Puran, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Dina-3 Rohtas, Madu Kalus, Industrial, Bhagwal, Dina-4 City, Jakhar, Dina City, F-9 Chak Daulat, Chamala , Gujar Khan, City Sohawa, Mal Awan, Galyana, Islampura, Megan, Beharpur, Minara, Ara Bazaar, Main Bazaar, Latifal, Sehgalabad, Adi, Bhekri, KS Mans, Daryala Jalib, Sagarpur, Ahmedabad, Balikar , Pepli, Dharnaka, Talagang City, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, Darmand, Daroot, Athal, Bhara Kahu, TNT, Treat, Golf City, Chowk Pandori, Lehtar, Lehtar-2, Khwaja, Panjar Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM Dharik, Baloot, Barma, Multi-Orchard Feeders From 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Bhekri, Line Park, Millat Chowk Feeders, From 09:30 AM to 2:30 PM Daultallah, Rama, Nishan Haider Feeders and surroundings.