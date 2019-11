Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Orhcared Scheme, F-6/2, Sitara Market, Alipur, Tramari, Ayub Market, Karachi Company, I-9/4, Old United, G-13/3, F-11/1, Angori, Company Bagh, Kohallah, Kotli Sattian, Banni, Katarian, New Malpur, Shaheed Muhammad, Gangal, Air Port, Tariq Shaheed, Arya Mohallah, Maj. Masood, B.B Shaheed, Gulshan Abad, Sarafa Bazar, Jinnah Road, Gawalmandi, Pirwadhai, Quaid Abad, Bank Road-1, CBR-II, Ex-Lawyer Volony, MSF, Tench Bhata, Millatabad, Radio Pakistan, Jhangi, Noon, Maj Riaz, Shahpour, Chakri,Girja Jhawara, Old Rawat, Narh, Doberan, Industrial, Punjar, Hamid Jhangi, Jalala, Pourmiana, Shafi Chuhan, Nisar Shaheed, Margalla, Museum, New Barazai, Gondal, Hameed, Shadi Khan, Sirka, Dhoke Fateh, Attock Rural, Mathial, Pindigheb City, Qutbal, Fateh Jang(R), Pind Sultani, Dhurnal, Main Bazar, Jhatla, Pera Fathial, Thoa Mehram Khan, D.

S.Bilawal, Wanhar, Mial, Daroot, Neela, Dullaha, Bhoun, Kalar Kahar, Line Park, Chakral, Mureed, Main Bazar, Katchery, Lilla Town, Rawal, C.S.Shah, Abdullah Pur, Dhudial Rural, Dhoda, Nishan-e-Haider, Jand Awan, Mahoota, Bhair Kalyal, Puran, Bolani, Karyala, Ajmal Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-7 (Katchery), F-5 (Jada), Abbas Pura, F-3 (Gul Afshan), Akram Shaheed, Zubair Shaheed, F-9 Chak Daulat, M.Riaz Shaheed, Dina-1 Barkala, Bhagwal, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Dina-4 (City), Kala Khail, Sohawa, Thakra, Islam Pura, Mal Awan, Zaraj-1, Dk. Awan, New Rawat feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Miani, Munara, Seham, Kalyal, Adyala, 502 Workshop, Gulshanabad, Dhamial-II Janjua Town/Hamayou Road Newly feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Race Course, Askari-XI, AFIRM, Muslimabad, Iqbal Road, Gulshanabad, Social Security Hospital,D.S.Bilawal, Kot Shera, Lawa, Kot Gulla feeders, 09:00am to 05:00pm, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, B.B.Shaheed Hospital, Gangal, Hamyoun Road, APHS, Makkah Chowk, Sector-4, Chaklala Garision feeders, 09:00am to 11:00am, Rehmatabad-II, Jehangir Road, Topi Pumping, M.S.F, National Park, Khana Road, CNC, SDP-II, Gulistan Cly feeders and surrounding areas..