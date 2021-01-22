UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Extends Stay Orders Against Falcons' Export

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:27 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended its stay orders for further four weeks against the export of rare falcon species to the Arab countries and directed not to even caught the falcons until the legal process was completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended its stay orders for further four weeks against the export of rare falcon species to the Arab countries and directed not to even caught the falcons until the legal process was completed .

Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by former chairman wildlife management board.

Deputy attorney general adopted the stance that the UAE government had formally made a written request in this regard. The Pakistan had not done trading, business or commercial activity pertaining to the falcons, he said.

He further said that Pakistan had gifted the falcons to UAE government for home and personal use on the basis of mutual relationships. Foreign policy, national interests and diplomatic ties between the two countries were very important, he said.

The officials of Ministry of Climate Change stated that falcons' export was banned here since 2005 to this the chief justice remarked that the foreign office was going to violate this ban, adding that why not the climate ministry was stopping this practice as it was the ministry's responsibility to protect the wildlife. Why not this matter should be sent to Federal cabinet, the court said.

The chief justice said that if they wanted to do the same practice then the government should bring changes in laws or adopt legal procedure for exemption. No one could violate the law, he said.

The court directed the federal government to satisfy the bench on that there was no violation of law in procedure. The court summoned a senior official of climate change ministry on next hearing to answer and adjourned the case for four weeks.

