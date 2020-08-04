UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Report In Marghazar Zoo Animals Death Case Till August 11

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:51 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks report in Marghazar zoo animals death case till August 11

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday expressed anger over registration of First Information Report (FIA) against unidentified person in recent animal deaths case at Islamabad Marghazar Zoo and directed the authorities for submission of complete report by August 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday expressed anger over registration of First Information Report (FIA) against unidentified person in recent animal deaths case at Islamabad Marghazar Zoo and directed the authorities for submission of complete report by August 11.

The hearing of the case was resumed by the court of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah who expressed annoyance over the zoo authorities as well as Ministry of Climate Change, Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for not providing safe environment to animals.

The chief justice remarked that Wildlife Management Board and other concerned were responsible for animals' death.

Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Naheed S Durrani appeared before the court.

Athar Minallah said investigation in such case was being conducted by the ones who were also responsible for the incident of animals' death despite clear court orders, he noted.

It was shameful to try to confuse the matter, remarked Justice Minallah and directed Naheed S Durrani to identify all the board members and submit the report before the court prior to next hearing.

The deputy attorney general informed the court that an FIR had been registered against unidentified individuals for the deaths of the animals.

The court remarked that it was easy to take credit but difficult to claim responsibility, adding an FIR ought to be lodged against all members of the wildlife management board.

The court later adjourned the hearing till August 11.

